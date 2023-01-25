Borrowers Can Bring RICO Suit Against Tribe-Linked Lender

By Ali Sullivan (January 25, 2023, 8:21 PM EST) -- The alleged frontman of an online lending operation will have to face racketeering allegations from a consumer class that says he partnered with the Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians to issue loans with illegally high rates, the Fourth Circuit has ruled....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS