10th Circ. Finds Farm Bill Didn't Create Private Right Of Action

By Mike Curley (January 25, 2023, 5:37 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit said the 2018 Farm Bill does not create a private cause of action for hemp farmers, according to an order dismissing a hemp grower's suit against the Denver Police Department over the seizure of his plants at Denver International Airport....

