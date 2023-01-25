Ex-Atlanta CFO Can't Cut Fraud, Tax Case

By Kelcey Caulder (January 25, 2023, 8:37 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge has denied several pretrial motions by a former chief financial officer for the city of Atlanta to, among other things, dismiss counts in a case alleging tax crimes, theft from the government and illegal possession of machine guns....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS