Ex-CEO Of Email Security Co. Gets 5 Years For Lender Fraud

By Khadrice Rollins (January 25, 2023, 5:58 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday sentenced the founder of a Virginia-based email security company to five years in prison after he pled guilty to lying to investors and banks and forging documents to obtain a $25 million loan and other funding....

