NJ Firm Collapse Lands Both Partners With Ethics Dings

By Jake Maher (January 25, 2023, 3:56 PM EST) -- A pair of New Jersey attorneys were hit with ethics violations by the state Supreme Court over how each one misused their joint firm's business account during a breakdown in their decades-long professional relationship in late 2018....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS