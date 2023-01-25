5th Circ. Seems Split On Texas Woman's Free Speech Case

By Catherine Marfin (January 25, 2023, 5:26 PM EST) -- Several judges during a Fifth Circuit hearing on Wednesday considered whether police in Laredo, Texas, were wrong to arrest a woman who was asking questions about two deaths for her local news blog, with one judge on the en banc panel wondering whether it mattered that the woman could be considered a social media influencer....

