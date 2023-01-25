PGA Tour Seeks To Add Saudi Wealth Fund To LIV Golf Suit

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (January 25, 2023, 7:03 PM EST) -- The PGA Tour said "recently produced documents confirm" Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and the fund's governor "played an active and central role" in orchestrating a plan to intentionally interfere with players' contracts, according to a motion to add the two as counter-defendants in the PGA Tour's ongoing antitrust court battle with LIV Golf....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS