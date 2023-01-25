3rd Circ. Chastises 'Ethnocentric' Immigration Judges

By P.J. D'Annunzio (January 25, 2023, 5:04 PM EST) -- In a precedential opinion Wednesday, the Third Circuit undid the deportation of an Indigenous man from Guatemala who claimed he faced persecution for his ethnicity, reasoning that immigration authorities acted in an "ethnocentric" way in misapprehending the law to determine if the man faced persecution....

