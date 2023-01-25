Pfizer Bid To Shield FBI Talks Meets Skeptical Judge

By Aaron Keller (January 25, 2023, 10:30 PM EST) -- Questioning the lack of a key affidavit and the sufficiency of a deposition, a federal magistrate judge seemed inclined to reject at least some of Pfizer's arguments to shielding its communications with the FBI from two former executives the company has accused of stealing drug research....

