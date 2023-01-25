DOJ Can't Renege On Realtor Antitrust Deal, Court Says

By Matthew Perlman (January 25, 2023, 7:51 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal court on Wednesday blocked the U.S. Department of Justice from reopening an investigation into whether certain rules from the National Association of Realtors are anti-competitive, saying the government is bound by its promise to close the probe....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS