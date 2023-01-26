LA Dispensary Wins $3.8M In Stolen Cannabis License Fight

By Jonathan Capriel (January 26, 2023, 5:28 PM EST) -- A California state judge has ordered an early cannabis entrepreneur to pay $3.8 million after she was found to have cheated the successor of her dispensary by falsely claiming ownership of a legacy license, blocking him from securing a recreational marijuana business....

