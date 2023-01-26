Florida Church Says Policies Cover Hurricane Damage

By Carolina Bolado (January 26, 2023, 4:51 PM EST) -- A Florida church urged the Eleventh Circuit on Thursday to interpret its policies with Aspen Specialty Insurance Co. to include coverage for more than $2 million in wind and rain damage from hurricanes Matthew and Irma, arguing that nothing in the policy language excludes the coverage....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS