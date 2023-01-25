DOI Settles With Utah Green Group Over Oil Lease Suit

By Joyce Hanson (January 25, 2023, 9:29 PM EST) -- A conservation group and the U.S. Department of the Interior have agreed to settle a dispute in D.C. federal court over 32 oil and gas leases approved by the DOI, saying the Bureau of Land Management will complete additional analyses of the leasing decisions....

