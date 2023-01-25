Walmart Destroyed Evidence In Amputation Suit, Judge Says

By David Minsky (January 25, 2023, 8:43 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge ruled Wednesday that Walmart destroyed evidence in a case in which a delivery driver lost his legs after a collision with a company tractor at a Walmart Inc. distribution center, finding that the company's failure to preserve the tractor, its maintenance logs and surveillance video constituted negligence....

