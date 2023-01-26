10th Circ. Wants Feds' Input In Oklahoma PBM Lawsuit

By Kelly Lienhard (January 26, 2023, 2:32 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit asked the U.S. government to provide input on an appeal before the court brought by a pharmaceutical industry group hoping to overturn a district court's finding that an Oklahoma state law regulating pharmacy benefit managers wasn't preempted by federal benefits laws or Medicare rules....

