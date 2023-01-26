Van Gogh Dispute Brings Immunity From Seizure Into Focus

By Nicholas O'Donnell (January 26, 2023, 3:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit ordered the Detroit Institute of Arts Wednesday to keep a Van Gogh painting a Brazilian art collector alleged was stolen from him. The lawsuit, which sought to seize a painting shown in the DIA's show "Van Gogh in America," has brought back into focus the laws in the U.S. that address immunity from seizure....

