Reed Smith Says Contempt Threat Means It Can Drop Mosby

By Hailey Konnath (January 25, 2023, 11:23 PM EST) -- Attorneys with Reed Smith LLP on Wednesday urged a Maryland federal judge to disregard prosecutors' "surprising claim" that a judge's threat to hold one of them in contempt doesn't mean they can stop representing former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, arguing that there's a "clear conflict" warranting their withdrawal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS