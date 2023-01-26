BBC To Face Trimmed Libel Claims In Sex Cult Podcast Suit

By Alex Baldwin (January 26, 2023, 7:38 PM GMT) -- A London court turned down a bid by a sex expert and her company on Thursday to add further libel claims to a defamation lawsuit targeting a BBC podcast accusing them of running a "destructive sex cult" — but allowed a business partner to pursue her claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS