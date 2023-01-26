Tribunal Told To Redo Disclosure Ruling In Whistleblower Case

By Silvia Martelli (January 26, 2023, 5:22 PM GMT) -- The Court of Appeal told a tribunal Thursday that it should reconsider whether to prohibit the disclosure of information about a subsidiary of a digital services group that allegedly shared the phone data of a high-profile citizen with a foreign government agency....

