Ariz. Tribe Sues McKinsey Over Opioid Crisis

By Jonathan Capriel (January 26, 2023, 9:13 PM EST) -- The White Mountain Apache Tribe on Wednesday hit McKinsey & Co. with a RICO suit over the firm's alleged role in the tribe's opioid epidemic in San Francisco federal court, claiming it aided opioid makers in executing a marketing strategy to boost sales of the addictive painkillers, joining a number of jurisdictions in the growing multidistrict litigation....

