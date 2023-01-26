Messer Faces More Suits Over Fatal Leak At Ga. Poultry Plant

By Madeline Lyskawa (January 26, 2023, 4:05 PM EST) -- Messer Gas LLC and its subsidiaries were slapped with another two lawsuits in Georgia state court in relation to a fatal liquid nitrogen leak at a Peach State chicken processing plant by individuals claiming they were permanently injured in the incident....

