2nd Circ. Rules ICE Must Help ACLU Track Immigration Cases

By Brian Steele (January 26, 2023, 4:39 PM EST) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement must give the American Civil Liberties Union a digital key for tracking individual cases in a voluminous set of spreadsheets that the agency turned over in response to a Freedom of Information Act request, or reorganize the data and send it again, the Second Circuit held Thursday in a ruling that sets new precedent....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS