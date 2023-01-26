Tech Co. Wants Suit Over $500M Dividend Pause Thrown Out

By Jeff Montgomery (January 26, 2023, 6:43 PM EST) -- An attorney for Analog Devices Inc. told a Delaware vice chancellor Thursday that liability protections in Maxim Integrated Products' bylaws shield directors from a suit claiming they failed to pursue $500 million in dividends held back from the deal price for an evaporated tax risk in a $21 billion merger with ADI in 2021....

