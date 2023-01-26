Crypto Investor Sues Argo Blockchain Over 'False' IPO Docs

By Brian Steele (January 26, 2023, 8:12 PM EST) -- Investors in Argo Blockchain PLC lost money quickly in the wake of the crypto company's 2021 IPO as a result of "negligently prepared" offering documents and misleading statements that hid difficulties in mining cryptocurrency, according to a proposed securities class action filed Thursday in New York federal court....

