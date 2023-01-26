FCC Wants Consumer Info On Possible Discrimination

By Kelly Lienhard (January 26, 2023, 6:30 PM EST) -- A Federal Communications Commission task force dedicated to ensuring equal access to broadband announced that it wants to hear directly from consumers about their experience trying to acquire internet as part of the agency's congressionally mandated investigation into broadband discrimination....

