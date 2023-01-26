RFK Jr.-Repped Doc Wins Halt Of COVID Misinformation Law

By Craig Clough (January 26, 2023, 8:57 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has halted implementation of a state law that could punish medical professionals for disseminating misinformation about COVID-19 to patients, giving a temporary win to two lawsuits that challenged the law, including one set of plaintiffs represented by Robert F. Kennedy Jr....

