Paul Reichler To Join 11 King's Bench Walk

By Caroline Simson (January 31, 2023, 10:19 AM EST) -- The architect of Foley Hoag's international litigation and arbitration practice will join 11 King's Bench Walk on Wednesday, ending a 24-year stretch at his soon-to-be former firm that saw him represent numerous countries in high-stakes disputes....

