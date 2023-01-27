Foley Hoag Adds 2 Int'l Litigation And Arbitration Chairs

By Andrea Keckley (January 27, 2023, 2:30 PM EST) -- Foley Hoag LLP announced Thursday that it has chosen a partner in New York and the managing partner of its Paris office to serve as global co-chairs of the firm's international litigation and arbitration department....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS