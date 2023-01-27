Sunscreen Maker Can't Nix 'Reef Friendly' False Ad Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (January 27, 2023, 5:37 PM EST) -- Hain Celestial Group failed to break away from a proposed class action accusing the food and personal care products maker of selling sunscreen falsely advertised as not being harmful to coral reefs, after a California federal court ruled that at this stage it's unable to determine whether the term "reef friendly" wasn't used deceptively....

