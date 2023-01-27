Phone Consult Enough To Sue Ill. Doctor For Malpractice

By Celeste Bott (January 27, 2023, 7:45 PM EST) -- An Illinois state appeals court has ruled a phone consultation between an emergency room doctor and another on-call internal medicine physician is enough to create a doctor-patient relationship, holding the doctor who received the call owed a duty of care to the now-deceased patient....

