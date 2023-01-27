Wine Biz Fined £800K After Truck Driver's Death At Depot

By Ashish Sareen (January 27, 2023, 4:35 PM GMT) -- A wine and spirits supplier must pay £800,000 ($991,000) after its failure to comply with health and safety laws resulted in the death of a truck driver after he was hit by a forklift truck, a criminal court has ruled....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS