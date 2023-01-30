Kroger, Ex-HR Manager End Age Discrimination Dispute

By Patrick Hoff (January 30, 2023, 2:39 PM EST) -- Kroger and a former human resources manager for the grocer have agreed to close the manager's lawsuit claiming he was abruptly demoted and later fired amid a push by the company for younger leadership, according to Georgia federal court filings....

