California Exec Convicted Of $157M Drug Scheme

By Elliot Weld (January 27, 2023, 1:15 PM EST) -- The owner of a Minnesota drug distribution company was convicted by a California federal jury on charges that he was at the center of a widespread conspiracy to sell at least $157 million worth of drugs obtained through shady means to unsuspecting pharmacies....

