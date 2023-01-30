Customer Hits Assurance IQ With Amended Web Tracking Suit

By Ali Sullivan (January 30, 2023, 8:51 PM EST) -- The lead plaintiff in a proposed class action accusing Assurance IQ and its software vendor of illegally recording website users' keystrokes and information had no way to know the vendor allegedly wiretapped him during his initial visit to the site, a third amended complaint alleges....

