Interpreter's Bad Advice Leads To Plea Deal Being Overturned

By Gina Kim (January 27, 2023, 6:11 PM EST) -- California Supreme Court justices overturned a Tulare County resident's drug and child abuse conspiracy convictions Thursday, finding he didn't understand that his no-contest plea years ago would put him at risk for removal from the U.S. after relying on an interpreter who told him if he did so, "everything was going to be fine."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS