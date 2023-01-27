Ill. Court Affirms $700K Malpractice Verdict Against Atty

By Celeste Bott (January 27, 2023, 8:11 PM EST) -- An Illinois state appeals panel affirmed a shipping company's $700,000 jury verdict in a legal malpractice case filed against a Chicago attorney Thursday, saying he failed to file a post-trial motion raising objections about expert witness testimony that were central to his appeal....

