Texas High Court Sidesteps Cities' Flood Taking Suits

By Grace Dixon (January 27, 2023, 8:58 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday refused to review two appellate rulings in favor of property owners that sought to hold El Paso and Seguin on the hook for property damage for flooding, which both cities separately argued relied on an overbroad interpretation of property rights....

