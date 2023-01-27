Grand Jury Eyes StraightPath Execs In $410M Fraud Probe

By Stewart Bishop (January 27, 2023, 9:14 PM EST) -- A federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York is in the midst of an investigation involving principals of private equity firm StraightPath Venture Partners, who have been accused in a civil case of a scheme that raised $410 million from investors through false promises about purchases of pre-IPO shares in private companies....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS