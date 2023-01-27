NJ High Court Takes Up Casino's Virus Coverage Questions

By Riley Murdock (January 27, 2023, 8:39 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Friday granted certification to three questions petitioned by an Atlantic City casino seeking to clarify Garden State law on whether it can tap into $50 million in insurance coverage from AIG, Zurich and Allianz units for its COVID-19 pandemic-related losses....

