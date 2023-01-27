Ford Worker Says She Was Fired For Reporting Harassment

By Danielle Ferguson (January 27, 2023, 6:38 PM EST) -- A former Ford Motor Co. employee filed a lawsuit Friday in Illinois federal court claiming the company failed to investigate claims of sexual harassment by male coworkers and then used her anxiety-induced tardiness as an excuse for firing her....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS