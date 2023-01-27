SEC Hit With FOIA Lawsuit Over Climate Change Rule

By Katryna Perera (January 27, 2023, 7:12 PM EST) -- The Heritage Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank, sued the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, alleging violations of the Freedom of Information Act for not responding to the foundation's FOIA request about the SEC's proposed climate change rule....

