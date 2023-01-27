Rick Astley Says Rapper Yung Gravy Stole His Voice For Song

By Gina Kim (January 27, 2023, 10:17 PM EST) -- English singer and internet cultural phenom Rick Astley sued the rapper Yung Gravy in California state court Thursday, accusing the musician and his producers of "flagrantly" copying Astley's voice from "Never Gonna Give You Up" in his newest single without permission on the argument that "defendants have literally stolen plaintiff's voice."...

