Pension Fund Says High Court Shouldn't Hear Benefits Case

By Emmy Freedman (January 27, 2023, 9:19 PM EST) -- A union pension fund urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to take up former workers' appeal in their lawsuit accusing the fund of unlawfully requiring employees to stop working before receiving retirement benefits, saying Friday that the Second Circuit's ruling was in line with other courts' case law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS