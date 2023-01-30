Cannabis Cos. Must Brace For More Mislabeling Class Actions

By Cassandra Beckman Widay and Amy Rubenstein (January 30, 2023, 3:27 PM EST) -- The plaintiffs bar has set its sights on cannabis companies, recently hitting them with consumer class actions alleging that labels and advertisements misstated products' THC contents....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS