'Where's The Beef?' Trucking Co. Asks Jury In EEOC Case

By Daniel Ducassi (January 27, 2023, 9:30 PM EST) -- A Colorado trucking company told a federal jury Friday to reject accusations from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that it discriminated against drivers with disabilities, arguing it's caught between the U.S. Department of Transportation's regulatory requirements and the EEOC....

