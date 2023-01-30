5 Mazda Models Leak Oil, Says Atty In NC Class Action

By Collin Krabbe (January 30, 2023, 4:38 PM EST) -- A North Carolina attorney accused Mazda of failing to fix defects in five of its 2021 models that allegedly leak oil into the combustion chamber, causing damage to crucial components and lowering emission performance in violation of environmental and consumer protection laws....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS