Scholars Say 9th Circ. Ruling Violates Native Religious Rights

By Crystal Owens (January 30, 2023, 8:59 PM EST) -- Five religious liberty law scholars say a recent ruling by a Ninth Circuit panel that an Apache nonprofit didn't provide proof that a mining project will be a substantial burden on its religious freedoms violates the tribe's First Amendment rights, as the U.S. government continues with a proposed federal land swap for a copper mine in Arizona's Tonto National Forest....

