Ex-Unaoil Exec Gets 1 Year In Global Corruption Case

By Ivan Moreno (January 30, 2023, 5:45 PM EST) -- The former chief operating officer of energy industry intermediary Unaoil was sentenced Monday in Houston to a year and a day in prison after he pled guilty in 2019 to facilitating bribes in a corruption case that spanned the globe....

