Ritchie Bros. Investors Divided Over $7.3B IAA Merger

By Al Barbarino (January 30, 2023, 5:55 PM EST) -- Ritchie Bros. stakeholder Janus Henderson Investors voiced "significant misgivings" on Monday about the auctioneer's planned $7.3 billion takeover of IAA Inc., but the auctioneer confirmed that Independent Franchise Partners LLP and Eagle Asset Management Inc. are among the investors backing the deal....

