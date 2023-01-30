NHTSA Fines Volvo $130M Over Recall Problems

By Linda Chiem (January 30, 2023, 3:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. auto safety regulator hit Volvo Group North America with a $130 million penalty and ordered it to be temporarily overseen by an independent third-party auditor to resolve claims the company delayed recalls and didn't properly warn regulators and customers about potential safety defects....

